DELMARVA - For this evening we're seeing mainly cloudy skies, with areas of fog, and a few showers too. Overnight the fog will expand inland from the coast, and will become dense for some into early Monday Morning as a warm front lifts northward across Delmarva. Temperatures remain in the 60s into the morning hours.
There is a Yellow Alert for Memorial Day, due to the dense morning fog, then the chance of afternoon storms that could dump locally heavy rain. Some areas could see over an inch of rain if storms start to train. If skies threaten, make sure to find a place of safety. The hazards for the afternoon will be lightning, and local flooding due to heavy thunderstorms. An additional one to two inches of rain is possible into Tuesday.
Shower chances linger into Wednesday, then drier conditions for the end of the week as drier high pressure builds in from the north, with temperatures near or below average for this time of year.