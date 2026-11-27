DELAWARE - Approximately 2,400 Delaware Electric Cooperative members remained without power Friday morning, Nov. 27, following a Thanksgiving Day nor'easter that caused widespread damage.
The cooperative said crews restored power to another 1,400 homes overnight and are aiming to restore service to all affected homes by Friday evening. However, some outages could extend into Friday night if crews discover additional damage.
Sandtown, Bowers Beach and Big Stone Beach were among the hardest-hit areas, with numerous downed trees damaging power lines and equipment, said DEC.
As of Friday morning, crews had 120 separate damage reports to address, including downed trees, damaged power lines and equipment that needed to be replaced. Contract utility crews and tree-trimming crews are assisting with restoration efforts.
The cooperative reported wind gusts reaching 70 mph in Sussex County on Thanksgiving Day, with downed trees and broken utility poles across Kent and Sussex counties. At 4:45 p.m. Thursday, approximately 12,000 homes were without power.
By 6:45 p.m. Thursday, crews had restored power to approximately 20,000 members since the storm began.
People are reminded to stay away from downed power lines and damaged electrical equipment, which may still be energized.
Outages can be reported by calling 855-332-9090.
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