SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The 3Rs Road dune crossing at Delaware Seashore State Park has reopened for surf fishing trucks and SUVs, while several other drive-on beach crossings remain closed from the recent coastal storm.
At Delaware Seashore State Park, the Key Box Road, Conquest Road and Faithful Steward crossings remain closed until further notice.
The parking lots at Key Box and Conquest are open, and people can walk onto the beach from those locations. Drive-on beach access remains closed.
At Fenwick Island State Park, the York, Middle and South dune crossings also remain closed. Crews continue working at the closed crossings.
In Cape Henlopen State Park, the Herring Point and Gordon’s Pond vehicle crossings are now open. However, all other vehicle crossings remain closed, according to the park's Facebook page. The fishing pier is open for public access as well.