DELAWARE - Bayhealth is leveraging artificial intelligence technology to improve early detection of breast cancer, claiming a more effective way to identify cancer in its earliest and most treatable stages and at no extra cost.
In mammography, AI programs review the hundreds of images produced by a 3D mammogram and highlights areas that might look suspicious. Radiologists still make the final decision, but AI helps by highlighting potential issues that may otherwise be overlooked, says Bayhealth. AI is particularly effective at spotting subtle changes in breast tissue that could indicate early-stage cancer, which might be missed during a traditional review.
“Our AI system looks at every single slice of a 3D mammogram, often more than 400 images, and flags areas that might need a second look,” explains Dr. Wood. “This serves as a kind of second set of eyes for the radiologist, helping ensure that nothing is missed.”
Bayhealth became an early adopter of AI in mammography in 2021, making it one of the first community healthcare systems to implement this advanced technology. According to the hospital, research shows that AI improves the detection of smaller cancers while also reducing the rate of false positives. This results in fewer patients being called back for additional tests, reducing both anxiety and unnecessary procedures.
“It’s important to remember that technology is only part of the equation. Staying on top of regular screenings is the first and most crucial step in fighting breast cancer. Early detection saves lives, and AI—combined with continued awareness and commitment to prevention—helps us do that more effectively than ever before,” says Dr. Wood.