WILMINGTON, Del. — Avelo Airlines is expanding again at Wilmington Airport, announcing two new nonstop routes to Chicago and Atlanta beginning in early 2026.
The airline says it will base a third aircraft at ILG in March.
Avelo will operate the flights with Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Avelo began flying out of Wilmington in February 2023, bringing commercial air service back to Delaware for the first time in years. The airline has expanded multiple times
"Adding an affordable way to get to the Windy City and to ATL this spring, inspires more travel as we gear up for spring break, more vacations and connecting with friends and family," says Avelo's CEO and founder Andrew Levy. "We’re making it more convenient for our customers to enjoy Avelo’s 16 popular nonstop destinations from the Philly region.”
Route details
Chicago (ORD)
• Service begins March 12, 2026
• Four flights weekly: Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays
Atlanta (ATL)
• Service begins February 12, 2026
• Five flights weekly: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays
From Wilmington, Avelo currently flies nonstop to:
Daytona Beach, Florida
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fort Myers, Florida
Jacksonville, Florida
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Nashville, Tennessee
Orlando, Florida
Orlando / Lakeland, Florida
Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Sarasota / Bradenton, Florida
Tampa, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida
Wilmington, North Carolina