An image of an Avelo airplane, which operates out of Wilmington, Delaware.

WILMINGTON, Del. — Avelo Airlines is expanding again at Wilmington Airport, announcing two new nonstop routes to Chicago and Atlanta beginning in early 2026.

The airline says it will base a third aircraft at ILG in March. 

Avelo will operate the flights with Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Avelo began flying out of Wilmington in February 2023, bringing commercial air service back to Delaware for the first time in years. The airline has expanded multiple times

"Adding an affordable way to get to the Windy City and to ATL this spring, inspires more travel as we gear up for spring break, more vacations and connecting with friends and family," says Avelo's CEO and founder Andrew Levy. "We’re making it more convenient for our customers to enjoy Avelo’s 16 popular nonstop destinations from the Philly region.”

Route details

Chicago (ORD)

• Service begins March 12, 2026

• Four flights weekly: Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays

Atlanta (ATL)

• Service begins February 12, 2026

• Five flights weekly: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays

From Wilmington, Avelo currently flies nonstop to:

  • Daytona Beach, Florida

  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida

  • Fort Myers, Florida

  • Jacksonville, Florida

  • Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

  • Nashville, Tennessee

  • Orlando, Florida

  • Orlando / Lakeland, Florida

  • Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina

  • San Juan, Puerto Rico

  • Sarasota / Bradenton, Florida

  • Tampa, Florida

  • West Palm Beach, Florida

  • Wilmington, North Carolina

