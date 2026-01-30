BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Back in October, a coastal storm left several beach entrances in Bethany Beach badly eroded. Those access points were repaired, but with strong winds and rough surf expected this weekend, officials are again watching for potential damage.
Local businesses along the boardwalk are preparing for the impact. Water Lily Boutique owner Lili Oller said they have secured items along the boardwalk ahead of the storm and are hoping to open Monday.
“Mother Nature is going to do what she wants to do,” Oller said. “We tied everything down and put chairs away in preparation for the winds.”
Wind gusts this weekend are expected to reach up to 55 miles per hour, conditions that can easily move sand and worsen erosion. Much of that sand was placed just months ago when the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control repaired beach entrances damaged by October’s nor’easter.
Bethany Beach Mayor Ron Calef said town officials will closely monitor conditions throughout the weekend and may restrict beach access if erosion worsens.
“If we do get any erosion, we may have to close some crossovers,” Calef said.
Calef does not anticipate the need for repairs but said that if work is required, DNREC would likely handle the funding, as it did following storm damage in late November.