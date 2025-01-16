BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The potential for higher parking rates in Bethany Beach was a key topic during the Jan. 16 Budget and Finance Committee meeting.
Currently, summer parking rates in Bethany Beach are $3 per hour. The committee discussed increasing the rate to $3.50 per hour. If approved, the committee says an increase is projected to generate an additional $649,000 in revenue, which officials say would help offset the town's summer expenses.
Doris Izzo, who works in downtown Bethany Beach, expressed concerns about the impact of the proposed change.
"If it goes up, people will never come down here to shop," Izzo said. "It’s drawing people more toward the Ocean View area instead of the downtown area."
The proposal remains in its early stages. It must go through additional finance meetings and eventually be presented at a town council meeting. Also discussed during the Jan. 16 Budget and Finance meeting, water fee and rates as Bethany is in the midst of a major water improvement.