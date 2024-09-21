Bethany Beach Police

Pictured is Deputy Chief, Justin Norman; Cadet, Aidan Ruscavage; Administrative Assistant, Amy Cresto; and Chief of Police, Patrick Foley. (BBPD)

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Bethany Beach Police Department has announced a partnership with Sussex Technical High School through their Work Based Learning Program.

The program will allow eligible students to work alongside professionals, assisting candidates for future employment, according to the police department. Aidan Ruscavage from Millsboro, is currently in the high school's criminal justice pathway and will serve as a cadet within BBPD for his senior year. Ruscavage is a lifeguard for the Sea Colony Beach Patrol as well.

