NEWARK, Del. — The Blue Line Network says it is considering hosting a future memorial sticker event in Kent or Sussex counties and is clarifying the availability of the stickers circulating after Saturday's tribute honoring fallen Delaware State Police Cpl. Matthew Tyler “Ty” Snook.
Following Saturday’s “Back the Blue” event in Newark, organizers made clear memorial stickers are not sold, are not available at Delaware State Police locations, and cannot be ordered. The group said the stickers are specially created to honor law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and are only distributed at designated events.
Organizers also announced plans to order additional memorial stickers due to continued demand and said they hope to hold another event in the lower part of the state so Kent and Sussex County residents can attend more easily, if logistics allow. Additional details will be shared as they become available.
The Newark event was held Saturday at William B. Keene Elementary School and honored Cpl. Snook, who was shot and killed while working an overtime assignment just days before Christmas.
Participants drove through a designated route where volunteers cleaned car windows and placed memorial stickers bearing Snook’s name and end-of-watch date.
“This sticker is there so the family and the community can honor him and continue his legacy,” said Robert Quirk, co-founder of the Blue Line Network.
Organizers said the event drew hundreds of attendees and more than 100 volunteers, many of whom stood outside in frigid temperatures for several hours. Donations were encouraged but not required, and organizers said 100 percent of proceeds collected will be given directly to Snook’s family.
The Blue Line Network thanked volunteers and community members for their patience and support, saying the response reflects a strong show of unity as Delaware honors its fallen heroes.