DELAWARE - The Brandywine Valley SPCA will waive adoption fees for all animals across its adoption centers on Sept. 6 and 7.
The weekend-long event is part of two national campaigns aimed at increasing pet adoptions. On Saturday, BVSPCA will participate in NBCUniversal Local’s 11th annual Clear The Shelters campaign. The event promotes pet adoption and donations.
Adoption fees will be waived for all dogs, cats, puppies, kittens and small animals at all BVSPCA locations. The initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of pet adoption and find permanent homes for shelter animals.
Adam Lamb, CEO of Brandywine Valley SPCA, says that by removing financial barriers associated in adoption, the SPCA will "open the door for more families to welcome a loving pet into their lives and help more animals find the homes they deserve.”