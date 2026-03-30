CAMBRIDGE, Md.- ShoreRivers, Trash Free Maryland, Osprey Initiative and the City of Cambridge are preparing to host a community cleanup event aimed at reducing litter and protecting local waterways.
The cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Cambridge Creek, located on Cedar Street. Organizers say volunteers will participate in a litter pickup while learning about the environmental impact of trash and how to prevent waste from entering nearby waterways.
According to organizers, participants will also be introduced to the Escaped Trash Assessment Protocol—a method used by the Environmental Protection Agency to audit and track waste collected during cleanups and to help prevent further littering.
Volunteers are advised to wear closed-toe shoes, long pants and weather-appropriate clothing for outdoor work. Organizers say they will provide all necessary supplies, including grabbers, gloves and bags.