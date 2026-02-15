SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Carl M. Freeman Foundation will again support Do More 24 Delaware, the state’s largest day of giving, scheduled for March 5 and 6.
The foundation will provide up to $25,000 in Sussex County Donation Incentive Bonus prizes to eligible nonprofit organizations serving Sussex County.
The incentive prizes will be awarded to qualifying nonprofits that raise funds through the Do More 24 Delaware website during the 24-hour fundraising period. The organization says awards will be distributed to the top 10 participating and eligible nonprofits based on total dollars raised and number of donations.
According to the organization, this year’s prizes range from $6,000 for the top performing nonprofit to $1,000 for the organization finishing in 10th place.
The Sussex County Donation Incentive Bonus prizes are intended to support smaller nonprofit organizations serving local communities, says the Freeman Foundation.
The group says eligibility is limited to nonprofits with offices in Sussex County and annual operating budgets of less than $500,000.