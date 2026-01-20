SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - As bitter cold temperatures move across Delmarva, people are turning up their thermostats to stay warm and preparing for possible snowstorms.
"Cold and snow are normal, but wind certainly doesn’t help," said Terri Rivard, who lives in Seaford.
Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation (DEMEC) asked customers to cut back on power use due to the cold weather on Tuesday, Jan. 19. CoastTV reached out to other utility companies and so far, Delaware Electric Cooperative has responded and said it has not yet needed to issue similar requests but is closely monitoring weather conditions to stay prepared.
Delaware Electric Co-op officials advised customers to be mindful of their power usage, noting that cold weather often leads to spikes in demand. They also mentioned crews are also preparing for potential snowfall as forecasts continue to evolve.
Some people we spoke with say they are preparing for the cold by stocking up on food and supplies in case snow limits travel.
"I’m excited about it," said Gail Wright, from Georgetown. "If it’s four to six inches, I just enjoy it from the inside. Put clean pajamas on and enjoy it."
Others are making plans to stay warm while cutting back on energy use. Rivard said she plans to pull out the sleds and prepare homemade soup using leftover turkey bones from Thanksgiving.
Wright said she is taking steps to conserve electricity at home.
"I don't use a dryer, which uses a lot of power and lights and TV and anything electrical," Wright said. "I try to unplug everything that we're not using at the time. And, try to turn the heat back a little bit, just just a little warmer in the house."
With colder weather expected to continue, utility companies and people across Delmarva say preparation and conservation could play a key role in staying warm and safe throughout the winter season.
