SALISBURY, Md. - A cold weather shelter will open in Wicomico County this weekend as dangerously low temperatures are expected to grip the region starting Saturday night.
The shelter, located at James M. Bennett High School at 300 E College Avenue in Salisbury, will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24, and remain open through Monday, Jan. 26, according to the Wicomico County Health Department.
People who plan to stay at the shelter are asked to bring their own food, drinks and medications. Pets will not be allowed to stay at the shelter; animal control will transport pets to a separate location.
Wicomico County is urging locals to take extra precautions as Arctic air moves into the area. Temperatures are expected to fall sharply Saturday evening and remain low through next week.
County leaders issued several reminders to help people stay safe during the extreme cold:
Stay indoors if possible
Avoid parking on streets to allow snow plows room to clear roads
Take breaks while shoveling snow and dress in layers to prevent frostbite
Charge phones ahead of potential power outages and stock up on non-perishable food, water, and flashlight batteries
Use space heaters safely, keeping them at least three feet from flammable materials and turning them off when unattended
For additional information about cold weather shelters in Wicomico County, people can call 211. More winter safety tips can be found on the health department's website.
