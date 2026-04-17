WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fallen Delaware State Police Cpl. Matthew “Ty” Snook will be among 363 law enforcement officers honored this year at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, as the nation remembers those who died in the line of duty.
Snook, 34, was shot and killed Dec. 23, 2025, at the Wilmington DMV. Snook’s actions in his final moments, protecting a DMV employee even after being shot himself, are being remembered as part of the 2026 Roll Call of Heroes, which includes 109 officers who died in 2025 and 254 from previous years whose service has now been formally recognized.
“As we come together to honor the officers we’ve lost, we reflect not only on their sacrifice, but on the commitment that called them to serve,” said William Alexander, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “Their bravery and dedication leave a lasting mark on our nation and on all who follow in their footsteps. This is a moment to remember their stories, support their loved ones, and carry their legacy forward with enduring respect.”
Snook is survived by his wife and one-year-old daughter. The engraving will be formally recognized during the 38th Annual Candlelight Vigil at 8 p.m. on May 13 on the National Mall, where thousands of family members, fellow officers and supporters are expected to gather.
With this year’s additions, the memorial will include 24,775 names of officers from across the country.