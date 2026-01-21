SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Delaware Natural Resources Police announced Tuesday that two men across Sussex County were arrested for various felony offenses during the General Deer Firearms Season in January.
NRP made two separate arrests across Sussex County in January's General Deer Firearms Season. The agency says one man was from Milton, the other from Ellendale.
According to the NRP, the man from Milton was arrested after a search warrant was executed relating to what they say was an illegal deer hunting investigation. The Milton man was charged with the following charges:
- Two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a prohibited person
- One count of unlawful possession of a game animal
- Manufacture, deliver, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance
NRP officials say the controlled substance was heroin.
Additionally, the NRP says that the Ellendale man was arrested on the following counts:
- Two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a prohibited person
- Failure to wear hunter orange
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's 2025/2026 Delaware Hunting & Trapping guide on the DNREC website outlines regulations for weapon usage.
"Shotguns, muzzleloaders, handguns, authorized straight-walled pistol-caliber rifles, and archery equipment may be used during the general firearm seasons," says DNREC.
The DNREC also outlines the statewide General Deer Firearms Season as running from Jan. 17 to Jan. 25.