SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Delaware Natural Resources Police announced Tuesday that two men across Sussex County were arrested for various felony offenses during the General Deer Firearms Season in January. 

NRP made two separate arrests across Sussex County in January's General Deer Firearms Season. The agency says one man was from Milton, the other from Ellendale. 

According to the NRP, the man from Milton was arrested after a search warrant was executed relating to what they say was an illegal deer hunting investigation. The Milton man was charged with the following charges:

  • Two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a prohibited person
  • One count of unlawful possession of a game animal
  • Manufacture, deliver, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

NRP officials say the controlled substance was heroin. 

Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

Additionally, the NRP says that the Ellendale man was arrested on the following counts:

  • Two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a prohibited person
  • Failure to wear hunter orange

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's 2025/2026 Delaware Hunting & Trapping guide on the DNREC website outlines regulations for weapon usage. 

"Shotguns, muzzleloaders, handguns, authorized straight-walled pistol-caliber rifles, and archery equipment may be used during the general firearm seasons," says DNREC. 

The DNREC also outlines the statewide General Deer Firearms Season as running from Jan. 17 to Jan. 25. 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.

Recommended for you