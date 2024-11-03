MILLVILLE, Del. - Delaware’s first year of early voting concludes on Sunday, with voters streaming through the doors of Millville Community Center to cast their ballots, grab a sticker, and share in a new milestone for the state’s electoral process.
“This is our country, and we need to take responsibility for what we want,” said voter Madeleine Sasha.
In Millville alone, over 10,000 voters have already turned out, according to election official Troy McCabe. “By allowing people to vote with more diverse times, you’re going to increase turnout,” McCabe said. “A lot of voters can’t stand in long lines or find it hard to make it out on one specific day. Here, we’re able to process them much faster.”
The new option has already made a difference for voters like Sasha, who shared that casting her ballot this year took just minutes compared to hours in past elections.
“I came to vote last night right after work, and it only took a couple minutes,” she said. “I even brought someone with me this morning, and it took just a few minutes again. It makes the whole process so much easier.”
McCabe echoed the importance of early voting, suggesting it could lead to higher voter participation compared to previous years. The expanded access to the polls, he noted, is a step toward ensuring democracy remains accessible to all.
“All the volunteers here believe in what we’re doing. It’s civic duty, it’s democracy, and it’s who we are as a country,” McCabe said. “There are so many people around the world who would love to have the opportunity to vote. So don’t take it for granted—get out and vote.”
With early voting now closed, Delawareans prepare for Election Day on Tuesday, when the final results of this year’s turnout will be tallied.