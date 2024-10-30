SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Early voting in Delaware just got a little earlier. Instead of opening at 11 a.m., polling locations across the state will now open at 7 a.m. According to the Delaware Department of Elections, 42,967 people in Sussex County have already participated in early voting, contributing to a total of 81,315 early votes statewide.
On Monday, Oct. 28, President Joe Biden was seen voting early in Wilmington.
John Sweeney explained to CoastTV why he prefers the early voting option as opposed to waiting until Nov. 5.
"I think early voting is great," Sweeney said. "I work in San Francisco half the time, so this allows me to vote; otherwise, I wouldn't have that opportunity."
Early voting in Delaware ends at 7 p.m. each day and runs through Nov. 3.