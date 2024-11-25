DELAWARE- State Fire Marshal John W. Rudd announced the statewide burn ban will be lifted on Monday, Nov. 25, following weeks of record-breaking dry conditions. The ban was initially implemented to prevent the risk of wildfires and has now been deemed no longer necessary as conditions improve.
"I would like to thank all Delawareans for their patience, cooperation, and vigilance during the recent record-breaking dry weather," State Fire Marshal Rudd said. "I would also like to extend our Agency’s appreciation to the first responders and dispatchers throughout the State that handled many additional calls related to the burn ban, including several large brush and field fires."
The State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents how to stay safe if burning outside:
- Keep fires at least 50 feet away from structures
- Avoid using flammable liquids such as gasoline or kerosene to ignite fires
- Never leave a fire unattended
- Keep children and pets at a safe distance from flames
- Have extinguishment tools readily available, including water, shovels, and rakes
- Extinguish the fire promptly if wind conditions change
- Call 9-1-1 immediately if a fire begins to get out of control
Open burning must still comply with Delaware’s Open Burning regulations. Residents can find more information about these guidelines by visiting dnrec.delaware.gov.
Wicomico County, Maryland also decided to lift its burn ban Nov. 25.