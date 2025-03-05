DOVER, Del.— In these partisan times, Democratic and Republican lawmakers had vastly different reactions to Tuesday night's Presidential address in front of Congress, including reactions from politicians here in Delaware.
In a joint statement, Delaware State Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola, Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, and Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman criticized former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric, vowing to continue fighting for justice, equity, and support for working families in Delaware.
“While Donald Trump seeks to sow division and distrust, Delaware Senate Democrats remain clear-eyed and committed to fighting for justice, equity, and a fair shot for all,” the statement read. “Here in Delaware, working families deserve leaders who will fight for the values that matter most — not threaten their communities, rip apart education standards for students across the country, or limit the many government programs that provide critical assistance.”
The Democratic leaders also emphasized their commitment to advancing policies on affordable housing, public education funding, and reproductive health care, reaffirming their support for Attorney General Kathy Jennings in legal battles against the Trump administration.
Meanwhile, Delaware Republicans offered a starkly different response, condemning the actions of members of the state’s federal delegation during the address. In a statement, they expressed disappointment in U.S. Senators Chris Coons, Lisa Blunt Rochester, and Representative Sarah McBride, accusing them of lacking decorum and failing to honor notable guests recognized during the speech.
“The events that unfolded last night in Washington, D.C., were deeply disappointing. Delaware’s federal delegation often speaks of bipartisanship, yet the actions of U.S. Senators Chris Coons, Lisa Blunt Rochester, and Representative Sarah McBride did not reflect the respect and decorum expected in public service,” the statement read.
The statement particularly criticized the lawmakers for not acknowledging a 13-year-old cancer patient, the grieving mother of Laken Riley, and a young man recently accepted into West Point.
“Public service demands a commitment to respect and civility, even in disagreement. We urge Senators Coons, Blunt Rochester, and Representative McBride to reflect on the impact of their actions and uphold the standards of leadership that Delawareans rightfully expect and deserve.”
As Delaware lawmakers prepare to return to legislative session next week, these opposing responses highlight the ongoing ideological battle over the nation’s direction, setting the stage for continued debate on key policy issues affecting the state and the country.