DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Tourism Office it is now accepting applications for the second round of its Tournaments, Events and Athletic Meets Sponsorship (TEAMS) Program. The initiative is designed to both attract and support sporting events throughout the state.
The TEAMS Program provides financial assistance to both new and existing sporting events. The program says it has hopes of increasing tourism and overnight stays as well as enhancing Delaware’s reputation as a premier sports destination at all levels.
The program is open to event owners and organizations involved in sporting event planning. Applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis and will be accepted until available funds are depleted.
In its inaugural year, the TEAMS program awarded $500,000 in sponsorships to 24 organizations. The funded events represented 14 unique sports and contributed significantly to the local economy drawing an estimated 180,000 attendees and generating over 20,000 hotel room nights across the state.
“Sports tourism is a major economic driver in our state,” said Ryan Wolfe, Delaware Tourism Office's sports sales leader. “Last year alone, we saw over $75 million in estimated economic impact from our efforts."
Delaware’s growing presence in the national sports landscape includes hosting major competitions such as the 2025 PBA Season Opener, the WKA National Muay Thai & Kickboxing Championships, the USA Lacrosse Youth Nationals, the MEAC Volleyball Championship and the U.S. Adult Figure Skating Championships.
The state hosted its first PGA Tour event in 2022, BMW Championship, which drew nearly 130,000 spectators and generated more than $30 million in economic activity.
Event organizers can apply for the TEAMS program by visiting the Delaware Tourism Office website.