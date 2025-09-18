Delaware Voting Rights Coalition backs state election officials in rejecting DOJ voter data request

DELAWARE - The Delaware Voting Rights Coalition is voicing support for state election officials after the Delaware Department of Elections denied requests from the U.S. Department of Justice for voter registration records that included sensitive personal information.
The DOJ recently asked for access to Delaware voter registration data, including items such as driver’s license numbers and portions of Social Security numbers. The coalition says that information is protected under both federal and state law.
Delaware's Department of Elections responded by addressing many of the DOJ’s concerns about voter registration procedures. According to the coalition, the department ultimately declined to turn over the requested data, citing legal and privacy concerns.
In a statement, the Delaware Voting Rights Coalition commended State Election Commissioner Anthony Albence and the department for defending and protecting voter's privacy.
“The DOJ’s requests for sensitive personal information on voters are unprecedented and unfounded,” the coalition said. “This is bigger than political disagreement. Our coalition will push back against attacks on the right to vote because protecting our democracy isn’t a partisan issue - it’s an American imperative.”
In the statement, Delaware Voting Rights Coalition urged election officials to continue resisting efforts that could undermine voter confidence or violate privacy protections, regardless of who holds federal office.