MILFORD, Del. - The City of Milford says Monday begins the installation of the poles for "clankers" at the Mispillion Bridge. DelDOT is doing the installation and the city says the roadwork likely to cause heavy traffic delays.
The clankers being installed are a system used to warn drivers if their vehicle is over the height restriction of the bridge. They look similar to boat buoys and will cause a loud sound when hit. These will be put up at the bridge Tuesday, Jan. 14.
DelDOT decided to implement the system after the Mispillion Bridge had multiple instances of drivers with too large of trucks driving through. Most recently, a combine struck the top of the bridge, causing it to temporarily close while the damage was repaired.
The bridge itself is about 100-years-old and located on South Rehoboth Boulevard between South East Front Street and North East Front Street. The devices have already been used elsewhere in Delaware and are proving to be successful.