LEWES, Del. - It's not the rain we need, but there is a slight chance rain could hit Delmarva on Friday, according to CoastTV Meteorologists.
Still, that does not bring the relief that wineries and farmers need.
After 32 days without measurable rain, the fear of brush fires during these dry weather conditions is only increasing.
Local businesses like Nassau Valley Vineyards-Winery are beyond the point of harvesting grapes, but that still leaves one more problem for them which can only be fixed with a heavy down pour of rain.
As soon as you enter Nassau Valley Vineyards-Winery, you'll see bottles and bottles of wine, and you will be greeted by the scent of fermented grapes the further you walk in.
Pegy Raley-Ward, the owner, says this winery is one business that has, believe it or not, benefited from the drought that has been plaguing Delmarva.
"Actually a little bit of a drought as we come into harvest is better for us in the wine business because it concentrates sugar levels," said Raley-Ward.
Though she still feels the negative impact of the drought. Raley-Ward says her vineyards can only do so much on their own without rain.
"When you look at the vine, you think it's not very big," she explained. "What you don't understand is it's got a taproot 30 feet deep, and they'll find the water table," she continued.
Karen Fox at Wharton's Garden Center shares the same experience. Her plants are able to dig down deep to survive.
"So when you're looking at your plants that are established, I'm saying like a good third season into their growth, they should be fine. They should be handling the drought situation," Fox explained.
Fox also says the change in the season is a big help.
"The evenings are cooler, so we're not having to water as often."
Maybe some day soon Raley-Ward can cheers to measurable rainfall on Delmarva.