DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The town of Dewey Beach is moving forward with plans to build a new and upgraded facility that will house its Town Hall, police station, and add EMS quarters.
The two-phase, $11 million project is designed to address the growing needs of the community, offering more space, improved resources, and enhanced services.
The new building, set to feature administrative offices, a dispatch center, holding cells, an evidence room, and dedicated space for emergency medical services, will be a significant upgrade for the small beach town.
According to Phil Winkler, a lifelong Dewey resident, the project is "long overdue."
“We’ve needed that before. The police and the town employees are all in the same place. It was okay 20 years ago, but it's not the same. It’s grown, and the responsibilities have just gotten larger,” Winkler said.
The new building will be three stories tall to maximize space on the site. Brian and Mary Beth Pitcher, another local couple, agree that as Dewey Beach grows, so too must its facilities.
“It’s good. The town is getting a little more crowded, especially at night,” said the Pitchers. "We're progressing, and it’s great to see that the town is keeping up."
The project is expected to be completed in about two years.