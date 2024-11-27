DEWEY BEACH, Del. - A Seaford woman was arrested on Tuesday night following a disorderly conduct incident that escalated into alleged threats and aggressive behavior in Dewey Beach.
According to the Dewey Beach Police Department, officers responded to a 911 hang-up call at approximately 9:12 p.m. on Nov. 26 at 1400 Coastal Highway, Gold Leaf Hotel. Upon arrival, officers encountered 60-year-old Crystal Long, who was inside a car and reportedly acting in an aggressive and irate manner.
Hotel staff informed police that Long, who had been staying at the hotel earlier in the day, became upset over a disagreement with the daytime manager. Witnesses reported that she verbally confronted an employee and threw an object at them, prompting the employee to contact 911.
Officers observed signs of intoxication, including alcohol in the car. Despite several attempts to de-escalate the situation, Long continued to act aggressively and refused to cooperate, according to police. Officers removed her from the car and took her into custody.
Long was transported to the Dewey Beach Police Department, where she was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #7. Long has been charged with Disorderly Conduct by Fighting or Violent, Tumultuous, or Threatening Behavior and Terroristic Threatening.