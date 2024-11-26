DEWEY BEACH, Del. – The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has initiated an emergency dredging project to restore the severely eroded beach north of the Indian River Inlet, a vital area that safeguards Coastal Highway, an emergency evacuation route.
The $15 million project, funded by the state and approved by the General Assembly, will restore thousands of linear feet of shoreline and repair damage caused by multiple dune breaches since March. These breaches previously closed sections of Coastal Highway, highlighting the urgent need for restoration.
Temporary Closures for Public Safety
As part of the project, the north side beach at Delaware Seashore State Park, popular among surfers and anglers, is temporarily closed. Michael Powell, treasurer for the Delaware Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, emphasized the importance of this area to the surfing community. "Erosion is a constant problem there, and it has been for as long as I've been surfing there, which has been 40 years," Powell said. "It's a constant problem that requires constant management by the state and by the Army Corps of Engineers."
DNREC is working closely with contractors to reopen the area once it is safe. Pedestrian and bicycle access from the North Campground to the northbound lane of SR 1 will also be limited. Accessible ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) will be available at pipeline crossings, but public access to the area is strongly discouraged. Enforcement actions may be taken by Delaware Natural Resources Police for those who disregard safety measures.
Project Details
The project involves dredging up to 380,000 cubic yards of sand from a shoal south of the inlet. The sand will be screened for munitions and explosives of concern before being used to rebuild the beach and dunes. Plans include:
- Reconstructing the dune system to 16 feet high and 25 feet wide.
- Building the beach to an elevation of 9.2 feet, or approximately 7 feet above average high tide, with a width of about 100 feet, depending on dredge volume.
“This state-funded project will restore the beach damaged by the Aug. 18 dune breach,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “The first phase protects vital transportation infrastructure while the Army Corps of Engineers prepares the second phase for 2025. We’re grateful for Senator Carper’s support and the Corps for expediting permits to address this emergency.”
Powell also expressed concerns about debris management during the project. "There is a lot of debris on the beach, and we're hoping that before the contractor fills a section of beach with sand, they'll have a lot of heavy equipment out on the beach already," he said. "That might be an opportunity to try to remove as much debris as possible because it'll be buried in sand six months from now."
Support and Next Steps
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expedited permitting for the project, with a second phase of nourishment work scheduled for 2025. The U.S. Coast Guard has advised mariners in the area to avoid dredging operations, including submerged pipelines and support vessels.
Updates on the project and reopening timelines will be shared as progress is made. For more information, visit de.gov/irnorth.