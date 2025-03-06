GEORGETOWN, Del. - Do More 24 Delaware, a 24-hour fundraising event designed to help nonprofits raise money and connect with new donors, runs from Thursday at 6 p.m. to Friday at 6 p.m.
La Red Health Center is one of the nonprofit organizations participating in Do More 24 this year. For them, the goal is to raise $20,000.
"We need funds to be able to support our community with our work, having in mind that about 11% of the population in the county are underinsured or don’t have another type of coverage, and 30% of the people we see do not have insurance," Dr. Patricia Flecha, a dentist, said.
The Shepherd’s Office in Georgetown helps homeless, hungry, and lonely people in the area.
Director Jim Martin says he’s very grateful for the fundraiser.
"Last year, what happened was that we were able to fund almost half of our year's operations, so it's really the biggest fundraiser for us each year," Martin said.
The Georgetown Public Library is also participating, with a goal of $1,000.
"All these fun things that the library does—all the programs, all of the events for kids, buying books—that has to come from donations, grants, other sources of funding. So if you donate to the Georgetown Public Library, that money will directly go to help kids, help the community, have books and resources," Rachel Culver, the library director, said.
The Rosa Health Center, Higher Ground Outreach, La Esperanza, and the Blood Bank of Delmarva are also among the participating organizations.
