HARRINGTON, Del. - The DSN Outdoors Expo returns to the Delaware State Fairgrounds, bringing a wide range of outdoor lifestyle exhibits and activities.
The two-day event will take place Friday, April 17, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at no cost to attend.
Held across the Exhibit Hall, Kent Pavilion and Schabinger Pavilion, the expo will feature both indoor and outdoor vendors showcasing products and services for outdoor enthusiasts.
Organizers say attendees can explore everything from boats and RVs to hunting and fishing gear, as well as hot tubs, lawn equipment and landscaping ideas. Attendees can also check out live wrestling and a classic car show on Saturday.
"Now that it is warm out, finally, it's our way of welcoming the warm season," said organizer Rob Wilkinson.
The event is also dog-friendly, with guests encouraged to bring their pets as long as they remain on a leash at all times.