Ellendale moves forward with expanded security camera plan

Weather Alert

...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and extremely rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel. Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&