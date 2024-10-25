Police

When officers attempted to stop Burris’s green GMC Envoy on Midstate Road, he fled, driving recklessly enough that the officer eventually discontinued the chase for safety reasons.

FELTON, Del. - The Felton Police Department has arrested Kevin E. Burris Jr., a 40-year-old man from Dover, for multiple charges, including disregarding a police officer's signal, following a pursuit that began with a traffic violation on July 16.

When officers attempted to stop Burris’s green GMC Envoy on Midstate Road, he fled, driving recklessly enough that the officer eventually discontinued the chase for safety reasons.

After identifying Burris and confirming his suspended license, police issued a warrant for his arrest. Burris turned himself in on Oct. 21 and was charged with multiple offenses, including a felony for disregarding a police signal and reckless driving. He was arraigned and released on a $3,406 unsecured bond pending a court date in Kent County.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you