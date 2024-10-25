FELTON, Del. - The Felton Police Department has arrested Kevin E. Burris Jr., a 40-year-old man from Dover, for multiple charges, including disregarding a police officer's signal, following a pursuit that began with a traffic violation on July 16.
When officers attempted to stop Burris’s green GMC Envoy on Midstate Road, he fled, driving recklessly enough that the officer eventually discontinued the chase for safety reasons.
After identifying Burris and confirming his suspended license, police issued a warrant for his arrest. Burris turned himself in on Oct. 21 and was charged with multiple offenses, including a felony for disregarding a police signal and reckless driving. He was arraigned and released on a $3,406 unsecured bond pending a court date in Kent County.