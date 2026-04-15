Rehoboth Beach Police Department

Rehoboth Beach Police Department: From left, Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills, POST Executive Director Sean E. Moriarty, Ed.D., Rehoboth Beach Police Chief Keith Banks, DSHS Secretary Joshua Bushweller, Lieutenant Mark Sweet and Assistant City Manager Evan Miller. (Delaware POST)

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Police Officer Standards and Training Commission (POST) announced that the Clayton Police Department, Dewey Beach Police Department, Harrington Police Department, and Rehoboth Beach Police Department have earned state accreditation from the Delaware Police Accreditation Commission (DPAC).

Clayton Police Department

Clayton Police Department: From left, POST Executive Director Sean E. Moriarty, Ed.D., Clayton Police Chief Harvey W. Scott IV, DSHS Secretary Joshua Bushweller, and Clayton Lieutenant Philip Bishop. (Delaware POST)

The state accreditation was earned as part of a process from a team of DPAC assessors who ensured all accreditation standards were met by completing comprehensive on-site inspections of each agency, reviewing their policies and procedures for compliance, and conducting interviews with department members.

Dewey Beach Police Department

Dewey Beach Police Department: From left, POST Executive Director Sean E. Moriarty, Ed.D., Dewey Beach Police Chief Constance Speake, DSHS Secretary Joshua Bushweller, and Dewey Beach Lieutenant Clifford Dempsey. (Delaware POST)

According to the Delaware POST, accreditation  improves officer and public safety, addresses high-risk management issues, promotes operational efficiency through policy development, enhances agency reputation, attracts the best-qualified candidates for employment, and increases public trust and confidence. 

Harrington Police Department

Harrington Police Department: From left, Assistant City Manager Amanda Marlow, Police Resource Manager Jennifer Anderson, POST Executive Director Sean E. Moriarty, Ed.D., Captain Joseph Perna, DSHS Secretary Joshua Bushweller, Lieutenant Byron “LB” Stubbs, and City Manager Norman Barlow. (Delaware POST)

House Bill 206 mandates that all police agencies be accredited by 2028. Currently, 72 percent of all Delaware police agencies are now accredited, however, each police agency is currently proactively working towards state accreditation through the POST/DPAC section of the DSHS.

"This milestone represents a significant step forward for public safety in Delaware," said Joshua Bushweller, Department of Safety and Homeland Security Secretary and DPAC Chair. "The initial state accreditation of these four police agencies reflects a strong commitment to professionalism, accountability, and excellence in law enforcement. I commend each department for their dedication to serving their communities with integrity and for upholding the highest standards."

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Rianna Moses joined CoastTV in July of 2025. She is a 2025 Rowan University graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

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