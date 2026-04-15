DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Police Officer Standards and Training Commission (POST) announced that the Clayton Police Department, Dewey Beach Police Department, Harrington Police Department, and Rehoboth Beach Police Department have earned state accreditation from the Delaware Police Accreditation Commission (DPAC).
The state accreditation was earned as part of a process from a team of DPAC assessors who ensured all accreditation standards were met by completing comprehensive on-site inspections of each agency, reviewing their policies and procedures for compliance, and conducting interviews with department members.
According to the Delaware POST, accreditation improves officer and public safety, addresses high-risk management issues, promotes operational efficiency through policy development, enhances agency reputation, attracts the best-qualified candidates for employment, and increases public trust and confidence.
House Bill 206 mandates that all police agencies be accredited by 2028. Currently, 72 percent of all Delaware police agencies are now accredited, however, each police agency is currently proactively working towards state accreditation through the POST/DPAC section of the DSHS.
"This milestone represents a significant step forward for public safety in Delaware," said Joshua Bushweller, Department of Safety and Homeland Security Secretary and DPAC Chair. "The initial state accreditation of these four police agencies reflects a strong commitment to professionalism, accountability, and excellence in law enforcement. I commend each department for their dedication to serving their communities with integrity and for upholding the highest standards."