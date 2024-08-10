OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines community, in collaboration with the Maryland Coastal Bays Program, will host the Fourth Annual Marine Debris Plunder on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event aims to clean up marine debris from local bays, beaches and streets.
Volunteers should take collected debris to the Ocean Pines White Horse Park Boat Ramp for a weigh-in. The event will feature Captain Jack Sparrow and his crew, who will assist with the weigh-in and ensure proper disposal of the debris.
Maryland Coastal Bays Program says the event's goal is to engage the community in cleaning up local waterways and streets and to collect data on the debris. Participants will be asked to fill out data sheets, which will be used for an outreach campaign next year to highlight the importance of keeping local waterways clean.
Boaters will receive specific instructions on identifying marine debris and avoiding live traps, as crabbing season is in effect, as it is illegal to tamper with live traps. Natural Resource Police will be present to answer any questions about what constitutes marine debris and boaters are also encouraged to collect abandoned and derelict crab pots, which can become ghost pots that trap and kill marine life, including crabs, terrapins, otters and fish.
Thanks to a sponsorship from Ron Jon Surf Shop, supplies will be provided to those who preregister, while supplies last. Supply packets can be picked up at the Yacht Club Marina on a pre-arranged date. Organizers say participants who bring their collected debris to the weigh-in will receive an event T-shirt, while supplies last.
Preregistration for the event is encouraged by organizers and can be completed online or by calling Sandi Smith at 410-213-2297, ext. 106.