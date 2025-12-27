NEWARK, Del. — A public service honoring Cpl. Matthew "Ty" Snook will be held Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center, located at 631 S. College Avenue in Newark.
According to state police, the public is invited to attend a visitation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Following that, a pass and review will be conducted by uniformed emergency services personnel in attendance.
Delaware State Police say a memorial service will immediately follow inside the arena. Final honors will be presented outside the Bob Carpenter Center at the conclusion of the service, with all events expected to end by approximately 3 p.m.
Police say Snook’s burial will be private.
Snook was 34 years old, originally from Hockessin and was a 10-year veteran with the Delaware State Police. He leaves behind his wife and their 1-year-old daughter. He was shot and killed while working at the the DMV in Wilmington on an overtime assignment on December 23rd. In his final moments, Cpl. Snook protected a DMV employee.
Other memorial events, vigils planned
To honor Trooper Snook and other members of law enforcement, Georgetown leaders are planning a candlelight vigil Sunday evening at 6 p.m. on The Circle in downtown Georgetown.
The Blue Line Network is inviting the public to a special Back the Blue event on Jan. 3, where people will drive through a designated route where Blue Line Network volunteers will place a Corporal Snook memorial sticker on the rear window of each car.
Fundraising for the family
Fundraising efforts have been started for Trooper Matthew Snooks' family. For official information, Help a Hero is a Delaware State Police confirmed fundraiser to support the Snook family. What's more, a T-shirt honoring the trooper is now available on the Barstool Sports website. Founder Dave Portnoy said 100% of the proceeds will go to Cpl. Snook’s family, and he will match all donations.