WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer has announced his nominees for the Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board, selecting Dr. Thomas Sweeney, a veteran emergency medicine physician, and Gary Ferguson, a seasoned healthcare executive. Their nominations will require confirmation by the Delaware State Senate.
“Dr. Sweeney and Mr. Ferguson are respected healthcare leaders in Delaware—two experts who understand the ins and outs of how a healthcare organization should operate,” Meyer said. “Delaware’s healthcare cost and accessibility struggles are not unique; however, Delaware is unique in that we have access to some of the country’s best and brightest minds. Adding the voices of Mr. Ferguson and Dr. Sweeney to the conversation will prove valuable to the people of our great state.”
If confirmed, Sweeney and Ferguson complete the seven-person board, joining Richard Geisenberger, Heath Chasanov, Thomas Brown, David Singleton, and Devona Williams. Those five were already appointed to the board by Governor Carney.
The Hospital Cost Review Board comes with controversy. The bill establishing the seven-person board responsible for reviewing and approving annual hospital budgets was viewed as excessive by many local hospitals. A modified version of the board was passed by lawmakers after adjustments. However, shortly after signing the legislation into law, ChristianaCare filed a lawsuit against it. According to the lawsuit, it challenges the law's constitutionality.
According to Meyer, Dr. Sweeney brings over 30 years of experience in clinical practice, medical education, and emergency medical services leadership. He retired from emergency medicine in 2024 but continues to serve as medical director for the Institute for Physician Assistant Education at Widener University.
Meyer says Ferguson brings more than 40 years of leadership in health system operations, medical administration, and public health planning. He spent three decades at ChristianaCare, ultimately serving as executive vice president and chief operating officer for 14 years.
Meyer has urged the Senate to confirm both nominees swiftly.