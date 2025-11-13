SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A long-planned 855-foot retaining wall along the Loop Canal in Bethany Beach is moving forward again after the federal government shutdown halted progress.
So far, only preliminary work, mainly engineering studies, had been completed before the shutdown froze activity, and no physical construction had begun. George Hess, whose son owns a home in Bethany, said he is relieved to see the political stalemate end. "I just think it’s about time they started thinking about America instead of politics," Hess said.
Town officials say the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are consulting on the project and will begin issuing the necessary permits, a process that could take up to 18 months.
The shutdown also affected more than infrastructure projects. As Coast TV previously reported, federal SNAP funding was on track to run out nationwide at the start of the month. Delaware declared a state of emergency to keep food assistance programs running using state funds.
Michael O’Brien, who helps operate Casa San Francisco, an emergency shelter and food pantry in Milton, said he expects operations to return to normal following the shutdown’s end. Inez Steele of Milton said the political stalemate had real consequences for families.
"The shutdown holding things like that up, especially the SNAP program or it’s affecting what’s happening in people’s homes, it breaks my heart," Steele said.
According to the agriculture secretary, federal SNAP benefits are expected to resume Monday, and local projects, including the Bethany Beach retaining wall, should also begin showing signs of progress.
The bill signed late Thursday to end the shutdown funds most federal agencies through January 30, provides back pay to federal workers and restarts several suspended government services.
Bethany Beach’s town manager said the retaining wall, once completed, will help hold back water and reduce flooding downtown. The project was delayed an additional 43 days because of the shutdown.