REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — An aeration project targeting mature trees at Grove Park is scheduled to run from April 6 through April 15, according to the city.
According to the city's website, the work will involve injecting compressed air into the ground to expose tree roots within a 10-foot diameter around each trunk. Crews will then remove existing soil and replace it with a mixture of compost and biochar to improve soil health and tree vitality.
Piles of wood chips currently visible in the park are remnants from recent blizzard cleanup efforts and were staged on-site to speed removal, according to the city. Officials said the material will be distributed throughout the park following completion of the aeration project.
Officials advised against gatherings and playground use during the project period. The park path will remain open on Sunday, April 12, to accommodate marathon runners.