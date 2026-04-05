Grove Park

Grove Park in Rehoboth Beach will undergo a tree aeration project from April 6–15, with limited access during the work and the main path remaining open April 12 for marathon runners. (City of Rehoboth Beach)

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — An aeration project targeting mature trees at Grove Park is scheduled to run from April 6 through April 15, according to the city.

According to the city's website, the work will involve injecting compressed air into the ground to expose tree roots within a 10-foot diameter around each trunk. Crews will then remove existing soil and replace it with a mixture of compost and biochar to improve soil health and tree vitality.

Piles of wood chips currently visible in the park are remnants from recent blizzard cleanup efforts and were staged on-site to speed removal, according to the city. Officials said the material will be distributed throughout the park following completion of the aeration project.

Officials advised against gatherings and playground use during the project period. The park path will remain open on Sunday, April 12, to accommodate marathon runners.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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