Trick-or-treating will take place across Delmarva today.

DELMARVA- Halloween is here, and communities across Delaware and Maryland are gearing up for an evening filled with costumes, candy and spooky fun. Some coastal communities have already held festive events in the spooky spirit, but the celebrations are not over yet. Here you can find events and trick-or-treating hours happening today across Delmarva:

In Maryland

  • Delmar: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Berlin: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

  • Salisbury: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Snow Hill: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Federalsburg: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

  • Denton: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In Delaware

  • Greenwood: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at the United Methodist Church

  • Millsboro: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at Town Hall

  • Bridgeville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Lewes: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Milford: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Millsboro: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Seaford: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

