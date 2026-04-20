SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Delaware State Police is investigating a string of construction site thefts in housing developments in both Georgetown and Ellendale.
Troop 4 detectives say that these thefts happened over the last couple of weeks. DSP says that the Azalea Woods and Liberty West communities near Georgetown, as well as along Morris Street in Forest Landing of Ellendale, were areas that were hit.
Investigators say the thieves have been taking plumbing and bathroom materials overnight.
CoastTV spoke with Master Corporal Lewis Briggs III with the Delaware State Police, who shared that items such as sinks, toilets, bathroom amenities, and other related items, such as hot water heaters, were among some of the items that have been stolen.
Corporal Briggs shared that these construction site thefts stand out to many others in the county as they all targeted similar items and home appliances.
Bob Wolfe, who lives in the Azalea Woods development, says that with constant truck traffic, crime is hard to manage.
"Any time there's any kind of crime going on in a neighborhood, it concerns you," Wolfe tells CoastTV. "It's a nice, quiet neighborhood, I'm kind of shocked to hear that there's, I mean, construction sites get pilfered. I mean, it's an attractive nuisance, I would imagine."
While some neighbors living in the nearby neighborhood to Forest Landing shared their concerns, Jose Fernandez says thefts from construction sites are all too common.
"I feel very safe here and where I live," Fernandez says. "It's part of the growth. More people come in, and there's a lot of stuff that comes with it."
Troopers say there is no clear motive as to why these items have been stolen, and encourage anybody who may have information to contact the Delaware State Police.