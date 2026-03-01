Delaware State Parks are celebrating their 75th anniversary in 2026, and visitors will see increases in parking and beach fees starting today.

DELAWARE — Delaware State Parks are celebrating their 75th anniversary in 2026, and visitors will see increases in parking and beach fees starting today.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) says all parks in the state now have updated prices, effective March 1 through Nov. 30.

Annual passes for those with a Delaware driver’s license or vehicle registration have increased from $35 to $50. For drivers with out-of-state tags, annual passes have risen from $70 to $100. Daily beach fees have increased from $5 to $10 for Delaware-registered vehicles and from $10 to $20 for vehicles with out-of-state tags.

According to DNREC, park users generate 65% of the revenue utilized to operate and maintain the parks and manage more than 27,000 acres of state park land throughout Delaware. Revenue helps maintain trails, provide environmental and recreational activities, preserve history, protect natural resources, maintain visitor amenities, guard beaches, and offer campgrounds, cabins, and more.

Bill Vernon, who holds an annual pass, said he understands the need for park fees to help maintain facilities and address damage.

"I mean, it goes along with everything else. Got to pay for this stuff. And there's always damage, always work that needs to be done down here. So that's the state we're living in," Vernon added.

In response to visitor feedback, DNREC is also offering more convenient payment options this season. Mobile payment will be available via QR codes at select locations, in addition to traditional cash and credit card stations. DNREC will also check that all cars in parking lots have paid the daily fee or hold a valid pass.

