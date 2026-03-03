INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del. - The Indian River Inlet Sand Bypass System is now fully operable following an upgrade from diesel to electric power, according to DNREC.
The system will operate Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout March until May 15. The system, which helps move sand from south to north to reduce erosion and maintain beach health, was improved using $1.2 million in Congressionally Directed Spending secured by Coons in 2022.
Temporary closures and restrictions are in place near the Indian River Inlet while pumping is underway. DNREC said most of Delaware Seashore State Park remains open, but visitors are urged to avoid all marked work zones.
DNREC said entering designated areas during pumping operations is dangerous and strictly prohibited. The agency warned that unstable sand and hazardous water conditions pose serious risks.