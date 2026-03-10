SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Indian River School District is setting boundaries to maintain a safe and respectful learning environment after they are continuing to see a rise in social media challenges.
According to the IRSD, the challenges they are facing circulate on TikTok and other apps with some trends involving behaviors that are unsafe or damaging to school property.
The district says any student who participates in a social media challenge that results in unsafe behavior, vandalism, disruption of the school day or harm to others while at school or on school property will face appropriate disciplinary consequenses in accordance with district policies. Incidents may also be referred to law enforcement if needed.
The IRSD also says that family conversations at home about online behavior and the potential impact of social media trends can help students pause and think before participating in activities that could put themselves or others at risk.