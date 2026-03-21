DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Department of Correction announced Friday that a 60-year-old inmate has died while in custody.
Donald Lake, who was housed at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, was pronounced dead at 9:50 a.m. March 20 at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, according to the department.
The Delaware DOC said Lake had been receiving treatment for significant chronic health conditions while in custody, including both inpatient and outpatient care. He was transported to the hospital in late February for further treatment, where his condition worsened according to the department. The Delaware DOC said he was later placed on comfort care.
Lake, from Laurel, had been in custody since 2011 and was serving a 19-year sentence for second-degree murder.
The department said victim services are available for those in need of assistance.