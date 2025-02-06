LAUREL, Del. - Laurel School District has announced enhanced safety protocols to follow in response to emergencies for students, staff and families.
According to the district, schools will adopt the Standard Response Protocol (SRP) from the I Love You Guys Foundation. There are several different response protocols for different kinds of emergencies ranging from medical issues, criminal activity, campus intruders, power outages, and severe weather threats.
The infographic below highlights the common language and common practices the district says it will be implementing to ensure a safe, coordinated and effective response in any emergency situation. The different types of responses include “Hold,” “Secure,” “Lockdown,” “Evacuate,” and “Shelter.”
Parents and guardians of students at Laurel School District can sign up online for the Regroup notification system to receive important safety updates.
These safety enhancements follow the announcement that the Laurel School District is updating its disciplinary practices.