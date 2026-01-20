REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Thousands are expected to take a chilly dip in the Atlantic on Sunday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. as the Lewes Polar Bear Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Delaware marks its 35th year at Rehoboth Beach.
What began in 1992 with just 78 people raising $7,000 has grown into one of Delaware’s largest fundraising events. Last year, 4,416 participants raised more than $1.2 million through both in-person and virtual plunges, according to Special Olympics. To date, the plunge has brought in more than $18.4 million to support Special Olympics Delaware’s programs.
“For 35 years, the Lewes Polar Bear Plunge has united thousands in a shared mission of inclusion,” said David Halley, President & CEO of Special Olympics Delaware. “Every person who plunges, donates, or cheers is part of a legacy that empowers thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities in Delaware to achieve their dreams.”
The funds help provide year-round sports training, competition, leadership programs, education and health initiatives at no cost for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
In addition to donating through The Wawa Foundation, store associates will be handing out free hot beverages from the Wawa Community Care vehicle. All Wawa locations are also collecting donations through March 1.
Saturday
5k Run to the Plunge
Sand sculpting demonstration
Fire & Ice Festivities
Restaurant Chili Tasting contest
Sunday
Ice and sand sculpting demonstrations
The main Polar Bear Plunge
Après Plunge Party at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center
Registration is open now through the day of the plunge, with fees increasing Wednesday, Jan. 28.