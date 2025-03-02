LEWES, Del. — The second annual Race for Open Space will take place April 5 at George H.P. Smith Park, with proceeds benefiting the Fourth Street Preserve campaign to protect Lewes’ last forested open space.
The event, co-sponsored by the City of Lewes and the Greater Lewes Foundation, is coordinated by Seashore Striders. The race includes a 5K run and 1-mile walk, starting at 9 a.m. and passing by the Preserve. Participants will enjoy awards, music and food at the finish line.
More than 18 sponsors have already signed on and CoastTV's News Anchor Madeleine Overturf will make an appearance, while State Sen. Russ Huxtable will present prizes. Sussex County Councilperson Jane Gruenebaum is also scheduled to speak.
How to Participate
- Register Online: Participants can sign up at osalewes.org.
- Sponsorship Opportunities: Businesses and individuals interested in sponsoring the event must sign up by March 17.