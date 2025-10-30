MARYLAND -Attorney General Anthony Brown has filed an amicus brief in federal court supporting US Wind’s request for a preliminary injunction involving the offshore wind project off Maryland’s coast. According to Brown, the project is expected to generate 1,710 megawatts of electricity.
The filing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland comes as the Trump administration seeks to delay or block several offshore wind developments nationwide, including the US Wind project, which is central to Maryland’s clean energy strategy.
“Maryland has spent years building our offshore wind future, but the Trump administration’s actions threaten that progress and the thousands of jobs this project would create,” Brown said. “We’re filing this brief to defend critical investments in Maryland communities, good-paying jobs for Marylanders, and the clean energy our families need as electricity demand and utility costs continue rising.”
Maryland first passed offshore wind legislation in 2013 and has since expanded its goals to 8,500 megawatts of offshore wind generation by 2031. The Maryland Energy Administration has invested more than $16 million in grants to build the state’s offshore wind supply chain and workforce.
It is a project that has created pushback by officials in Ocean City and Fenwick Island. Both communities are co-plaintiffs in a lawsuit attempting to block the construction of wind turbines off of the Worcester County coast.
US Wind has committed hundreds of millions of dollars to Maryland-based investments, including more than $75 million for steel and port facilities at Sparrows Point in Baltimore County.