ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Department of Health has secured $168 million in federal funding to launch the first year of a five-year initiative aimed at transforming rural health care statewide.
“Our focus on transformational investments aligns directly with our administration’s goals to strengthen our health care system and improve the health of all Marylanders—no matter where they live in the state,” Moore said. “Our record on investment in the health and well being of rural Maryland is a testament to our promise to leave no one behind.”
According to the Governor's office, about one-third of people in Maryland live in rural areas and face long-standing challenges such as fewer health care providers, limited transportation options, and gaps in digital infrastructure. Moore says many rural hospitals and care providers also serve as major local employers and economic drivers.
In addition, a $1.6 million program called RAMP—Rural Advancement for Maryland Peers—was launched to expand Maryland’s peer recovery workforce. More than $37 million is also allocated for behavioral health efforts in fiscal years 2025 and 2026 across the Mid-Shore region.
Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani said the funding will have a lasting impact.
“We heard robust and critical input from rural residents throughout this process and are thrilled to have secured support to help meet the needs and priorities of our communities,” Seshamani said. “This funding will provide critical support to strengthen the local health care workforce, bolster current programs and implement evidence-based strategies that will have lasting impacts on the health and wellbeing of rural Maryland families.”
The Rural Health Transformation Program will also fund initiatives to train and retain more clinical providers and allied health professionals. It includes support for apprenticeship programs, innovative care models, and new technologies aimed at improving patient outcomes.
Governor Moore says another unique element of the program includes infrastructure investments to support small farms and bring more fresh, healthy food into rural markets and grocery stores. Post-harvest systems, nutrition education, and regional planning efforts are all part of a strategy to improve food access and reduce chronic disease.