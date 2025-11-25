KENT COUNTY, Del. - Matt Bucher has officially filed to run for the Delaware House of Representatives in District 33, according to the Delaware Department of Elections.
Bucher, a member of the Republican Party, submitted his candidate filing on Nov. 25 for the 2026 election cycle. The 33rd District covers parts of southeast Kent County, including Milford, Frederica, Bowers, Magnolia and Houston.
He is the founder of the Buccaneer Educational Foundation, on the Legislative Committee for the Delaware School Board Association and is the Vice President of the Milford School District Board of Education.
"The reason I am running is I believe we need representation in the 33rd District from someone who knows how to fight, knows how to win, and believes, as I think most of you do, that we need to protect our area’s interests in the face of a state government that doesn’t always have us in mind. I also think, at this point in time, I am that person." said Bucher in a statement on Facebook.
District 33 is currently represented by Republican Charles Postles, but will not seek reelection in 2026. Postles, 76, made the announcement after recovering from a recent illness and said he wants more time to focus on personal family matters.
On Monday, 41st District Rep. Rich Collins said he was ending his time in the General Assembly.