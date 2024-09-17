MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) is set to meet with officials from Worcester, Somerset and Wicomico counties on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 as part of its annual statewide tour to discuss the Draft Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP) for Fiscal Years 2025-2030.
According to MDOT, the program details a $18.9 billion, six-year capital budget investment in the state’s transportation network. These meetings provide local officials and the public with an opportunity to hear about state transportation investments and discuss county-specific priorities.
Tours began in Worcester County and Somerset County on Sept. 17. At the Worcester County meeting MDOT officials shared project plans that included enhancing pedestrian safety features on coastal highway, advancing plans for a path between West Ocean City and Assateague State Park and future grant money.
A project that was not included on the timeline was the Route 90 Bridge Project. While planning for the bridge expansion has been underway for years, funding issues have slowed progress. The State of Maryland recently announced a $1.3 billion reduction in transportation spending, leaving the Route 90 project among several that may face delays.
The Secretary of MDOT explained how some key projects had to be put on hold.
"We all recognize some of the safety related issues, obviously. If there was a major evacuation, you know, during peak season, and it's in older, you know, it's going to be an older facility as well," said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld. "So it's a combination of issues that, you know, make that a high priority across the state but we have lots of projects across the state, as you can imagine as well."
The last tour on Sept. 17 will be for Wicomico County at 7 p.m. at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center Flanders Room.
After gathering input, the Draft 2025-2030 Consolidated Transportation Program will be finalized and submitted to the Maryland Legislature in January 2025 for consideration. The draft program can be viewed online at www.ctp.maryland.gov. A list of all tour times can be found here.